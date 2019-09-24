|
Etta J. Stollenwerk, 81, of Tarentum, passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, after being ill the past two years. She was born March 4, 1938, in Harrison Township and was a daughter of the late James E. and Mary L. (Callen) Jones. She lived most of her life in Tarentum, where she was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith. She was the past president of the Tarentum VFW Auxiliary, where she was very active. Etta was a 1956 graduate of Tarentum High School and enjoyed bingo, playing cards and games with her friends at Dalton's Edge. Survivors include her children, Denise L. (Jack) Zier, of Natrona Heights, and Joseph J. (Amy) Stollenwerk, of Tarentum; granddaughter, Amanda Stollenwerk, of Clarion; step-grandson, Shawn (Amanda) Zier, of Natrona Heights; and two step-great-granddaughters, Rori and Alana Zier, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving is a sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Burns, of Washington Township. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Stollenwerk, in 2007; grandson, Justin J. Stollenwerk, in 2016; and siblings Janet Norris and Daniel Jones.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019