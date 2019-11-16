|
Eugene A. "Gene" Rupert, 87, of Vandergrift, formerly of Arnold, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 27, 1931, in Sagamore, Pa., he was a son of the late Blair and Dorothy (Cline) Rupert. Gene lived in Vandergrift most of his life, and proudly served our country with the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a laborer at Pittsburgh Metals for 12 years, and was a life member of Post 92 in Lower Burrell, where he worked as a maintenance man for 20 years, retiring in 2003. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 114 in Vandergrift. Gene enjoyed fishing, playing the lottery and spoiling his pets. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert D., Gus and Tom Rupert; and his sisters, Evelyn Anderson and Shirley Madis. Gene is survived by his wife of 38 and one half years, Sandra L. (Martino) Rupert; sons, Barry (Carol) Rupert, of Fort Myers, Fla., Brian Rupert, of Fredericksburg, Va.; granddaughter, Malorie (Dio) Tadimi, of Miami, Fla.; grandson, Christopher Rupert, of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Amina and Ramzi Tadimi, of Miami, Fla.; stepsons, Paul C. (Sara) George, of Mt. Airy, Md., and Jerry (Brenda) George, of Vandergrift; step-grandchildren, Dana George, of Allegheny Township, and Jerrica (Rob) Cuica, of Allegheny Township; step-great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kallee and Kolbee Pahlman; sister, Deana Frank, of New Kensington; brother, Donald Rupert, of Natrona Heights; and many nieces and nephews.
Private entombment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, where military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019