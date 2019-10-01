|
Eugene Binum Hester, 48, of Indiana Township, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. He was born June 1, 1971, in Canton, Ohio, and was a son of the late Binum and Beverly Adams Hester. He was employed for Steel City as a CDL operator. Eugene was an avid motorcycle rider and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen, and father-in-law, James Huybrecht. He is survived by his fiancee, Kat Myers; siblings, Bonnie, Lynn, Vic, Ted, Tammy and Brian Hester; extended family, Joanne, Stephen, Brianna and Kathleen; and nieces and nephews, Ashley, Adam, Jonathan and Kathleen, whom he helped raise, and David, Michael and Vivian.
As per Eugene's wishes, all viewing and services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
