Eugene C. Cawley Jr., 67, of Springdale Township, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Amy; loving father of Eugene C. (Anna) Cawley III, Mariah (Tony) Banks, and Ryan, Shane and Bryce Cawley; devoted grandfather of Hailey, Landen, Asher, Noah, Brielle, Weston and Tinsley; loving brother of Kathleen (Bill) Colbert, Maureen (Mark) Novak, and Eileen (Charles) Skalski; also survived by a cousin, who he considered a brother, Ernest Cawley. He was the son of the late Eugene C. Sr. and Helen Cawley. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox. The funeral service is private.
Eugene was a proud Vietnam War veteran who served in the Army, and a revered Blawnox Borough police officer for 42 years, also a member of the Blawnox Borough Auxiliary Police, the A Club and the Sportsmens Club. The family would like to thank the Family Hospice at Canterbury Place for their special care of Eugene. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16, 2020