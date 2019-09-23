|
Eugene F. Weitzen, 72, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 23, 1946, in New Kensington, he was son of the late Frank and Tillie (Samuelson) Weitzen. Gene is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elaine (Premutico) Weitzen. He was the loving father of Lindsey (Aaron) Perriello, of Lower Burrell, and Lauren Weitzen, of Harrisburg; and brother of Allan (Linda) Weitzen, of Freeport. He is also survived by the family English bulldog, Momma. Eugene spent his entire professional career in the building supply industry and treasured the many great customers he met during that time. He was most recently employed at Beacon Building Supply. Eugene's passion was flying, and he held multiple certifications and ratings. He was also a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eugene's name to Carolina Pet Pantry, 323 Unionville Indian Trail Road W., Suite B, Indian Trail, NC 28079; or Tiny Cause, 211 Holmes St., Vandergrift, PA 15690. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019