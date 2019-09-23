Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Weitzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene F. Weitzen


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene F. Weitzen Obituary
Eugene F. Weitzen, 72, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 23, 1946, in New Kensington, he was son of the late Frank and Tillie (Samuelson) Weitzen. Gene is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elaine (Premutico) Weitzen. He was the loving father of Lindsey (Aaron) Perriello, of Lower Burrell, and Lauren Weitzen, of Harrisburg; and brother of Allan (Linda) Weitzen, of Freeport. He is also survived by the family English bulldog, Momma. Eugene spent his entire professional career in the building supply industry and treasured the many great customers he met during that time. He was most recently employed at Beacon Building Supply. Eugene's passion was flying, and he held multiple certifications and ratings. He was also a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eugene's name to Carolina Pet Pantry, 323 Unionville Indian Trail Road W., Suite B, Indian Trail, NC 28079; or Tiny Cause, 211 Holmes St., Vandergrift, PA 15690. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now