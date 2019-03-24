Home

Eva E. (Benoit) Reed, 94, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in West Penn Hospital. She was born in Oxford, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Everett and Marion (Stone) Benoit. Eva was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Reed; her two sons, Charles L. Reed and Fergus A. Reed; grandson, Michael C. Reed; and brothers, Everett, Robert, and Charles Benoit. Eva worked for many years for Huttinger's Photo Shop, and as medical secretary for Dr. Carter, Dr. Evans, and Dr. Balcita. She was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell. Eva enjoyed gardening, growing all types of flowers, reading books, and especially watching golf. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. Eva is survived by her sister, Helen Smith, of Upper Burrell; and loving grandchildren, Charisse (Nicholas) Fedio, of Bath, Pa., Alan Michael Reed, of Arnold, Chauncy (Joshua) Czekanski, of Ford City, and Jeremy (Holly) Reed, of New Kensington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Interment will be private.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
