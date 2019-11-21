|
Eva (Bennardo) Peters, 91, of Parks Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born April 19, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Cunningham Bennardo. Eva had been employed by GTE Phone Co. in Vandergrift as a switchboard operator for 35 years. She was Lutheran by faith and had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 277. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Paul) Duriancik, of Parks Township; a son, F. Michael Peters (Karen Morelli), of Hellam, Pa.; four grandchildren, Eric, David and Luke (Courtney) Duriancik and Amanda Peters; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Mark Wolfe; two great-grandchildren; Jett and Demi Duriancik; two step-great-grandchildren, Jace and Mika Wolfe; and her brother, Donald Gene Bennardo, of Ocala, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Peters, in 2005; her son, Russell Peters Jr.; and two brothers, Thomas and Frank Bennardo.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday with Father James Loew, OSB, officiating at DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019