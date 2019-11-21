Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Peters


1928 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Peters Obituary
Eva (Bennardo) Peters, 91, of Parks Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born April 19, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Cunningham Bennardo. Eva had been employed by GTE Phone Co. in Vandergrift as a switchboard operator for 35 years. She was Lutheran by faith and had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 277. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Paul) Duriancik, of Parks Township; a son, F. Michael Peters (Karen Morelli), of Hellam, Pa.; four grandchildren, Eric, David and Luke (Courtney) Duriancik and Amanda Peters; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Mark Wolfe; two great-grandchildren; Jett and Demi Duriancik; two step-great-grandchildren, Jace and Mika Wolfe; and her brother, Donald Gene Bennardo, of Ocala, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Peters, in 2005; her son, Russell Peters Jr.; and two brothers, Thomas and Frank Bennardo.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday with Father James Loew, OSB, officiating at DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Please leave online condolences at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -