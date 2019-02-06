Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Ciuffoletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Ciuffoletti


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn M. Ciuffoletti Obituary
Evelyn M. Ciuffoletti, 97, of Ypsilanti, Mich., formerly of New Kensington, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Superior Woods Assisted Living, Ypsilanti. She was born Oct. 2, 1921, in Arnold, daughter of the late James and Mary (Magaro) Mazzotta. She was the wife of the late Frank Ciuffoletti, with whom she was married to for 40 years. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by four brothers, Victor, Bob, Joe and Ralph Mazzotta, and two sisters, Edith Collodi and Rosella Gallo (her twin). She was a former member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked as a teacher's aide for Taylor Schools for 25 years. She is survived by a son, David Lee (Marlene) Ciuffoletti; daughter, Colleen Ann (John) Savanna; five grandchildren, Jessica (George) Lemmon, Jonah Savanna, Steven (Allison) Savanna, Randi (Danny) Fardig and Michael (Khristanna) Ciuffoletti; and four great-grandchildren, Henry Lemmon, Frankie Lemmon, Bode Fardig and Max Fardig. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Mazzotta.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, at which time prayers of transfer will take place in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.