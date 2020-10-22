Evelyn M. Grady, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Michael and Jessica Kelly Carrop. Evelyn was a graduate of Ken-Hi and worked at Bell Telephone in New Kensington, Klingensmith Hardware in Natrona Heights, and most recently in the electronics department at Walmart. She enjoyed driving, shopping, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, camping at Slippery Rock, and travelling to Florida. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Hartman, Amy (Rick) Carney, Kelly Hollier and Jamye (Rob) Stobert; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Sarah, Phillip, Dayna, Brad and Michael; seven great-grandchildren; niece, Katha; and nephew, Michael. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, James R. Grady; and sister, Eddielou Bodonaro. All services are private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store