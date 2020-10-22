1/1
Evelyn M. Grady
1930 - 2020
Evelyn M. Grady, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Michael and Jessica Kelly Carrop. Evelyn was a graduate of Ken-Hi and worked at Bell Telephone in New Kensington, Klingensmith Hardware in Natrona Heights, and most recently in the electronics department at Walmart. She enjoyed driving, shopping, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, camping at Slippery Rock, and travelling to Florida. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Hartman, Amy (Rick) Carney, Kelly Hollier and Jamye (Rob) Stobert; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Sarah, Phillip, Dayna, Brad and Michael; seven great-grandchildren; niece, Katha; and nephew, Michael. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, James R. Grady; and sister, Eddielou Bodonaro. All services are private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
