The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Evelyn M. Nagy


1936 - 2020
Evelyn M. Nagy Obituary
Evelyn M. (McCorkle) Nagy, 83, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Curtisville and was a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Elsie M. (Whitehead) McCorkle. Evelyn had lived in West Deer all of her life. She was a 1954 graduate of West Deer High School, a member of East Union Presbyterian Church in West Deer, and a former member of the West Deer VFD No. 1 Women's Auxiliary and the East Union Women's Association. Evelyn enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Frank D. (Linda) Nagy, of LeRoy, W.Va., Thomas J. (Karen) Nagy, of West Deer, and Lawrence E. Nagy, at home; granddaughters, Crystal (Franklin) Shipeck, Nicole Nagy, Kelly (Charles) Ingle, Bethany Nagy and Rachael Nagy; grandson, Nicholas (Hayley) Nagy; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Ava, Theodore, Sofia, Ella, Calvin, Leah, Locke, Kara and Drake; her brother, Ronald L. McCorkle, of Virginia; and her sister, Valerie J. (John) Siekierski, of Butler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Nagy Jr., on May 13, 2013; her brothers, Glenn R. and Earl E. McCorkle; and her sisters, Marie E. Borsuk and Betty Jean Formento. With the present health crisis, private funeral services and burial were held. She was buried next to her husband in East Union Cemetery, West Deer Township. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to East Union Presbyterian Church, 292 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
