Everett D. Quade, 99, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Redstone Highlands Senior Living, Murrysville. Born Nov. 7, 1919, in Barnum, Iowa, he was a son of the late Carl H. and Anna M. (Hasselbring) Quade. He served our country as a captain in the Army during World War II. Everett was a graduate of Fort Dodge High School and Iowa State University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He relocated to Washington Township in 1947. Everett had been employed with Alcoa for 37 years as mechanical engineer, retiring in 1983 as a division manager. Everett was a jack of all trades, never shying away from a task. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and attending North Apollo Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Swan) Quade, Jan. 26, 2006; son, Bruce Quade; brothers, Mervin and Elmer Quade; and a sister, Lavina Elsen. Everett is survived by his sons, Marshall (Kathy) Quade, of Pinckney, Mich., Jeffery "Jay" (Evelyn) Quade, of Washington Township, and David (Veronica) Quade, of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Dolores Quade, of Clinton, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Armstrong County Honor Guard.

Contributions may be made in Everett's memory to North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673.