Everhart Flenory


1940 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everhart Flenory, 78, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Alle-Kiski Medical Center. He was born Nov. 8, 1940, in New Kensington, to the late Charles "Boss" and Edna Flenory Sr. He had worked for, and retired from, Braeburn Steel. Everhart enjoyed shooting pool and always put his family first and foremost. He was a member of the Elks Lodge of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Spears Flenory; children, April Cevario, Richard (Myra) Ramsey, Woodie (Lisa) Ramsey, Patricia (Roger) Moore and Freddie Ramsey; and brother, Charles Flenory Jr. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at World Overcomers Ministry, New Kensington, with the Rev. Lovie Scott officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 2, 2019
