Fay N. Weleski, 91, of Tarentum, passed away at home, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Brackenridge, to the late Merle J. and Mary (Hazlett) Adams. Fay lived most of her life in Tarentum, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, and also attended gatherings at Light House Fellowship Center, Gibsonia. Fay was a graduate of Har Brack High School. She enjoyed casino slots, game shows and soap operas. Fay also enjoyed weekends at camp with Tony and her family. Fay especially enjoyed viewing photos and videos of her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren on her iPad. Survivors include her children, Gary L. (Patty) Weleski, of Natrona Heights, and Mary Diane (Bill) Stefan, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Shannon (Chad) Robertson, Cheylyn (Ryan) Moxey, Lauren (DJ) Swigart and Megan (Luke) Palko; and great-grandchildren, Drew, Luke, Chloe, Kendall, Ethan, Otto and one on the way. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Marcella (Weleski) Dobrzynski, of Natrona Heights; and her special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Cherylyn (Jerry) Gugino, Debbie (Sherwin) Dougherty, Brenda Mattke, Lois (Barry) McFadden, Beverly Woodman, Tom (Karen) Novak, Mary Ann Hoovler, Lynn (Leda) Thompson and Tim (Cindy) Weleski. And the special people in her life, Thea Weleski, Cookie Cousert, Lois Gaskell and Tood Neighley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony L. "Tony" Weleski; and her siblings, Garnet Bouch, Eldeane Meinz, Edna Gibson, Shirley Stepp, Merle and Weldon "Pudd" Adams. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and burial for Fay will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.