Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Polka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye M. Polka


1946 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faye M. Polka Obituary
Faye M. (Clawson) Polka, 72, of Shady Plain, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home. Born Dec. 28, 1946, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. Clawson and Marian (Beitel) Clawson. Faye was a 1964 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, and worked for the Postal Service at the former mail processing plant in Youngwood, retiring in 2012. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Faye enjoyed reading romance novels, but most loved spending time with her family. She especially liked attending her grandchildren's sports events. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Polka, who passed away Dec. 10, 2011; grandson, Victor Shaw; brother, Charles T. Clawson; and a sister, Sandra Polka. Faye is survived by her children, Richard M. (Terrie) Polka, of Port Matilda, Pa., Carla M. (Todd) Stewart, of Saltsburg, and Valerie B. (Vincent) Shaw, of Worthington; grandchildren, Karl, Erika, Alexandra and Markus Polka, Cody and Kayleen Stewart, Victoria and Timothy Shaw; sister, Barbara Hartman, of Flatwoods, Ky.; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Memorial contributions may be made in Faye's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now