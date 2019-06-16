Faye M. (Clawson) Polka, 72, of Shady Plain, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home. Born Dec. 28, 1946, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. Clawson and Marian (Beitel) Clawson. Faye was a 1964 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, and worked for the Postal Service at the former mail processing plant in Youngwood, retiring in 2012. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Faye enjoyed reading romance novels, but most loved spending time with her family. She especially liked attending her grandchildren's sports events. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Polka, who passed away Dec. 10, 2011; grandson, Victor Shaw; brother, Charles T. Clawson; and a sister, Sandra Polka. Faye is survived by her children, Richard M. (Terrie) Polka, of Port Matilda, Pa., Carla M. (Todd) Stewart, of Saltsburg, and Valerie B. (Vincent) Shaw, of Worthington; grandchildren, Karl, Erika, Alexandra and Markus Polka, Cody and Kayleen Stewart, Victoria and Timothy Shaw; sister, Barbara Hartman, of Flatwoods, Ky.; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Memorial contributions may be made in Faye's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 16, 2019