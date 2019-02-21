Home

Felicia Y. Dougherty, 93, of Hockessin, Del., formerly of Dover, Del., passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Dougherty was born in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late Eugene Frank and Felicia Elizabeth (Smith) Yaley. She graduated from Vandergrift High School and attended Business Training College in Pittsburgh. In 1947, she married Dale A. Dougherty, also of Vandergrift. Mrs. Dougherty and her husband lived in Delaware during the 1950s through the early 1970s. They then moved to North Hills, Pittsburgh for work and family, only to retire 15 years later back to Delaware. Mrs. Dougherty was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Dale A. Dougherty. She is survived by her son, Dana R. Dougherty and daughter-in-law, Sheila A. Dougherty; and her daughter, Felicia A. Gojmerac and son-in-law, Matthew J. Gojmerac. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick J. Dougherty and his wife, Emily, Felicia M. Gojmerac, and Alexander M. Gojmerac.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, Feb. 21, in Apollo, at Riverview Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in memory of Felicia Y. Dougherty to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or at stjude.org. DOHERTY FUNERAL HOMES, 302-999-8277. To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
