Felix Paulus "Paul" Mahu, bon vivant, a true gentleman, connoisseur of gourmet food, fine wine and beautiful women, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Home Hospice Care, surrounded by the extended family he loved, after a most arduous battle no soldier should ever have to wage with the vilest of enemies-pancreatic cancer. He was 65. Born Feb. 6, 1954, in Hulst, Netherlands, Paul was a brainiac who left school early to work in the vineyards of France, which inspired his appreciation of wine. He entered the Air Force Academy at 17. A graduate of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Academy and the University of Leiden, with a master's degree in military organizational psychology, his 33 year distinguished career spanned the globe. As the consummate aviator, he flew the F-16. He worked as Air Force liaison in the Hague. NATO assignments in AV South Naples, Italy, transitioned to NATO base commander, Crete, Greece, and tactical delivery of missile systems. He was critical to working in and negotiating the inclusion of Eastern European countries of Greece, Poland and Romania in missile armament and NATO. He was the consummate negotiator for brokering multinational NATO agreements throughout Europe. His final assignment was as the first ever Netherlands Air Force representative to the German Military in Cologne, Germany. Paul was fluent in seven languages, which lent to agility in all roles and assignments. He loved all types of travel, but particularly those island beach communities with aqua crystal water or destinations off the beaten track unknown to most tourists. He was a rabid fan of soccer, Formula One racing and the Tour de France. He crafted wine and loved to cook. He was a natural "techie" in every sense. He loved the global perspective on politics. As a "city boy" he grew to love nature in the hills of Western Pennsylvania. Nothing pleased him more than hosting the family and friends he loved in his own home. For Paul, family was everything. Paul traveled the globe and held dual citizenship in the Netherlands and his dear USA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angele Pille, and his father, Piet Mahu, of Oosterhout, Netherlands. He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlene Rychlinski Mahu; son, Rutger (Patty) and (his adored grandsons), Railey and Parry, in Breda, Netherlands; daughter, Stephanie, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and brother, Peter Mahu, in Oosterhout, Netherlands.

An unassuming, reserved, elegant man, cremation will be immediate, upon request. A private Mass will be for family. A memorial service will be announced.

Contributions in his name can be made to St. Margaret Mary Food Bank, Salvation Army or the in his name. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 25, 2019