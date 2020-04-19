|
|
F.L. "Bud" Shannon, 78, of Parks Township, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late James Patrick and Margaret (Haddon) Shannon. Bud was a 1959 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and was the well-known owner/operator of Shannon Auto Sales on River Road in Parks Township. He was heavily involved with the local community, with memberships including the Sokol Club No. 255 in Leechburg, where he was a former vice president, and officer at the MCT meetings; the Elks Club in Tarentum; the Slovak Clubs in East and North Vandergrift; the Moose Lodge No. 102 in Leechburg; the Armstrong County Sewage Enforcement Agency, where he served as the former chairman; the Armstrong County Planning Commission, the chairman of Parks Township Supervisors from 1989-2019; the member of Armstrong County Solid Waste Advisory Commission; the PA Cleanways Association; and was the first vice president of the Armstrong County Elected Official Association. As much as Bud was known for his auto sales and his community service, he was also known for his skilled guitar playing as member of Bud Shannon and the Country Gentleman. In 2017, Bud was the recipient of an award by the Casino Theatre for his entertainment contributions in the Alle-Kiski area. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his infant brothers, Jim and John. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marjorie "Margie" (Hoffer) Shannon; sons, James Patrick Shannon, of Kepple Hill, and John Paul (Mary Jane) Shannon, of Parks Township; grandchildren, Nicole, Julie, Sara, Sadie, Sophie and Samuel Shannon; great-grandchild, Keis Masterson; his close friend, Mike Cravener, of Tarentum, who Bud thought of as another son; and, last but not least, his beloved dog, Katie. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private services with interment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life to honor Bud's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Bud's memory to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.