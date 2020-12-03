1/
Florence A. Myers
1921 - 2020
Florence A. Myers, 98, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, peacefully, at her residence. She had lived in the Sarver area for many years. Florence was born Dec. 23, 1921, in Stoneboro, Pa., a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Ward) and Earl W. Smith. She was the widow of Billie Myers Jr., who passed in 2016. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed craftwork, painting, needlework and spending time with her family. Florence is survived by her three sons, Ronald Heim, of Copperhill, Va., David Heim, of Blairsville, and William (Denise) Myers, of Buffalo Township; and her daughter, with whom she lived, Susan (Fred) Craig, of Blairsville. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lillian (Nell) Righi, of Gilpin Township. In addition to her husband and parents, Florence was preceded in death by her two sisters, Waneta Talley and Elsie Emery. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and a private burial will be held in Brookland Cemetery in Allegheny Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Child Care Ministries, 770 N. High School Road, Indianapolis, IN 46214. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
