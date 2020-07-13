1/1
Florence Elizabeth Swank Copeland, 93, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 7, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Nelson and Cora Hall Swank. Florence was a 1943 graduate of Ken-Hi and worked at Mellon Bank for 21 years prior to her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in New Kensington and the Red Hats in Washington Township. She was a member of Amplify Church where she served as a greeter, an usher, and an active member of the womens Bible study. Florence enjoyed watching birds, cooking, baking, and traveling to the beach. She especially loved spending time with her family. Florence is survived by her children, Gary (Michelle) Copeland, Karen (James) Copeland Schaeffer, and Susan (Joseph) Copeland Sisley; brothers, Robert (Mary Jean) Swank and William (Patty) Swank; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted friend and caregiver, Rae Ellen Hesketh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dale Copeland. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Service at Amplify Church Pittsburgh East Campus, 9400 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Pastor Lee Kricher will officiate. Private interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 13, 2020.
