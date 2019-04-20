Florence Ethel "Tiny" Cropp, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born Sept. 6, 1926, in Maple Shade, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Florence McCarreon Cropp. Miss Cropp graduated from Sligo High School in 1944, and then went on to attend Oil City Business School. She was employed at ALCOA Wear Ever Division for 16 years, retired from Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing in 1991, and continued doing clerical work on a volunteer basis for the hospital for an additional 10 years. Florence was a member of the AARP New Ken Area Chapter 3171, Alle Kiski Senior Citizens and ALCOA Retirees. She enjoyed reading, walking and traveling. Surviving are two nephews, Edward Cropp and wife, Georgene, of Oil City, and Richard Cropp and wife, Claudia, of Erie; three nieces, Arvilla Coon and husband, Gary, of Karns City, Doris Blause and husband, Fred, of Bedford, Texas, and Linda Gauthier and husband, David, of Euless, Texas; a special great-niece, Nancy Hollenbaugh and husband, Norman, of Lockport, N.Y.; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Cropp and Clifford Cropp; two sisters, Evelyn Mae Cropp and Edith Pearl Haniwalt; and two nieces, Myrna Frantz and Ruth Osborn.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the MORRISON FUNERAL HOME. Services will follow beginning at noon in the funeral home with the Rev. Byron Myers officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the .