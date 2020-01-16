|
Florence E. (Rearick) Martin, 75, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Concordia at Rebecca Residence, West Deer. She was born May 2, 1944, in Bairdford, West Deer, to the late Logan and Ann (Reekie) Rearick. Flo has lived in West Deer all of her life. She was a homemaker and 1962 graduate of West Deer High School. She was a member of the Bairdford United Methodist Church, Bairdford. She enjoyed scrabble, playing bingo and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Roxann M. (Robert) Huemme, of Plum, and Tracy L. (Joseph) Laus, of Hampton, her son, Brian L. (Ana) Martin, of Charlotte, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Jordyn Huemme, Shane Laus, Sarah Laus and Eric Laus, Pascal Martin and Kallistos Martin. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Martin Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Jerry Pawlosky, officiating. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020