The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. Martin


1944 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence E. Martin Obituary
Florence E. (Rearick) Martin, 75, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Concordia at Rebecca Residence, West Deer. She was born May 2, 1944, in Bairdford, West Deer, to the late Logan and Ann (Reekie) Rearick. Flo has lived in West Deer all of her life. She was a homemaker and 1962 graduate of West Deer High School. She was a member of the Bairdford United Methodist Church, Bairdford. She enjoyed scrabble, playing bingo and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Roxann M. (Robert) Huemme, of Plum, and Tracy L. (Joseph) Laus, of Hampton, her son, Brian L. (Ana) Martin, of Charlotte, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Jordyn Huemme, Shane Laus, Sarah Laus and Eric Laus, Pascal Martin and Kallistos Martin. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Martin Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Jerry Pawlosky, officiating. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now