Florence E. "Pooch" Wyrick, 82, formerly of Leechburg, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cherry Tree Nursing Home, Uniontown. She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Leechburg, to the late Fred and Florence Matuszak Held, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a former keyboard operator and bookkeeper and was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leechburg. Florence enjoyed being a homemaker, knitting, crocheting, and loved being a grandma. Survivors include her son, W. Kenneth Wyrick II, of Lake Station, Ind.; her daughter, Sandra (Marc) Reppermund, of O'Hara Township; her five grandchildren, Anson Reppermund, Trista (Eric) Thiessen, Shayna, Darra, and Phaedra Reppermund; one great-grandson, Asher Thiessen; her brother, Fred (June) Held, of St. Louis, Mo.; and two sisters, Gerry Caulk, of Laurel, Md., and Jean (Rich) Klanica, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; also, many nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Wyrick; and a sister, Jane Eshelman. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, 1607 Pittsburgh St. (Mask, social distancing and a limit of 25 visitors at a time are required.) Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Crosspointe Church, 2581 Freeport Road (Harmar Township), Pittsburgh, PA 15238, with burial next to her husband in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
