Florence "Fluff" (Maienfisch) Hesselgesser, 93, of Butler, formerly of Freeport, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. She was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Harrison Township, to the late A.U. and Jessie (Swank) Maienfisch. She lived most of her life in Freeport. She was the widow of Stanley Hesselgesser, who passed away in 1993. She retired as secretary to the superintendent of Freeport Area School District. She was a member of Freeport United Methodist Church since 1946. She was a volunteer typist for the Freeport Library and a cook for Meals On Wheels for many years. She also was a member of Eastern Star and was on the Freeport Cemetery board of directors for 24 years. She was an avid NASCAR fan. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gary) Ekas, of Butler; grandchildren, Tatum (Tim) Ekas Adams, of Distant, Pa., and Eric Hesselgesser, of Seattle, Wash. She has two great-grandsons, Josh Adams, of Pittsburgh, and Zyan Adams, of Distant, Pa.; and two stepgreat-grandsons, Max and Luke Hesselgesser, of Black Diamond, Wash. She also has many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Don Hesselgesser; grandson, Michael Ekas; great-grandson, Craig Adams; and her sisters, Ruth (James) Young, Ida (Frank) Chetta and Lois (Joseph) Fratta. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and the funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Methodist Church at 211 Fourth St. in Freeport, or to the Freeport Library, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.