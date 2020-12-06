1/
Florence Hesselgesser
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Fluff" (Maienfisch) Hesselgesser, 93, of Butler, formerly of Freeport, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. She was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Harrison Township, to the late A.U. and Jessie (Swank) Maienfisch. She lived most of her life in Freeport. She was the widow of Stanley Hesselgesser, who passed away in 1993. She retired as secretary to the superintendent of Freeport Area School District. She was a member of Freeport United Methodist Church since 1946. She was a volunteer typist for the Freeport Library and a cook for Meals On Wheels for many years. She also was a member of Eastern Star and was on the Freeport Cemetery board of directors for 24 years. She was an avid NASCAR fan. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gary) Ekas, of Butler; grandchildren, Tatum (Tim) Ekas Adams, of Distant, Pa., and Eric Hesselgesser, of Seattle, Wash. She has two great-grandsons, Josh Adams, of Pittsburgh, and Zyan Adams, of Distant, Pa.; and two stepgreat-grandsons, Max and Luke Hesselgesser, of Black Diamond, Wash. She also has many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Don Hesselgesser; grandson, Michael Ekas; great-grandson, Craig Adams; and her sisters, Ruth (James) Young, Ida (Frank) Chetta and Lois (Joseph) Fratta. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and the funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Methodist Church at 211 Fourth St. in Freeport, or to the Freeport Library, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved