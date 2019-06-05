Florence J. Brocious, 93, of Washington Township, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Quality of Life Services West Haven Nursing Home. Born April 23, 1926, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Massimo "Max" and Frances Jurdana Canil. Florence had been employed by Querio's Market in Vandergrift and JCPenney in Vandergrift as a clerk prior to retiring in 1988 after 20 years of employment. A member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift, where she was on the church choir, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and sewing. Survivors include two sons, Gerald (Julieann) Brocious, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Theodore Brocious, of Washington Township; a brother, Herman (Annabelle) Canil, of New Kensington; three grandchildren, Fran (Josh) Keener, G. Charles (Jeni) Brocious Jr. and Debbie (Henry) Finch; and three great-grandchildren, Brady Charles Brocious, Logan Anthony Keener and Olive Francis Finch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter along with her sister, Virginia Colecchi.

At her request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, with her pastor, Sara Wrona, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary