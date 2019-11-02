Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Florence L. Baker


1942 - 2019
Florence L. Baker Obituary
Florence "Flo" L. Baker, 77, formerly of Apollo, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in AHN- Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Oct. 14, 1942, in Apollo, she was the daughter of the late G. Dewey and Florence (Howells) Baker. She lived her life in Apollo in the same home where she was born. Florence was a 1960 graduate of Apollo High School. Her memberships include New Beginnings United Methodist Church, the Quilters Club, and the Sweet Adelines. Florence was a true supporter of , always donating sellable items, and walking in honor of her friend, Mary Lou McDermott, with "Mary Lou's Marvels." Florence was a homemaker at heart and cherished home, family, quilting and baking. She was a gifted decorator of beautiful cakes. Florence was well known to be more than willing to babysit (having been the loving caretaker of more than 15 children), and enjoyed singing. Florence was a diligent worker for Hills Department Store, and also worked as a caretaker for the elderly for a time. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her infant brother, Melvin; and brother, F. Dwayne Baker, in 2015. Florence is sadly the last of her beloved family; however, she had many many adopted family members that loved her, and she loved them dearly. She leaves behind her favorite babysitting charge, Patti (John) Syner; and best friend since 4 years of age, Sandy Kunkle.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., with Pastor Sara Wrona officiating. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held privately.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
