Florence M. Caruso, 86, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at The Lakes at Jefferson, Mercer. She was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Florence to the late Frank and Genitta (Soliani) Skrypak. Florence had lived in Hermitage since 2008 and, prior to that, Natrona Heights. She was a sales clerk at Altmeyer's Home Stores for 25 years and the owner/operator of Caruso's Pizza Shop in Tarentum and Natrona Heights for 12 years. Florence was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer, and Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She was a graduate of Catholic Central, Steubenville, Ohio. Survivors include her children, Curtis S. Caruso, of Sharpsville, and Valerie (Robert) Stark, of Monroeville; grandchildren, Carley and Cayla Caruso; and her siblings, Theodore (Donna) Skrypak, of Milton, Ky., and Agnes (Edward) Sherensky, of Pennsylvania. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Caruso, in 1970.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019