Florence Marie (Trentin) Lekavich, 90, of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion, Durham, N.C. Born Nov. 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Louise (Bochese) Trentin. Florence lived in Vandergrift most of her life and was a 1947 graduate of Vandergrift High School. She was employed as a receptionist and dental assistant for Drs. Virostek and Sluser for more than 30 years. Flo was always deeply dedicated to her family, her friends, and her church. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, where she was a Eucharistic minister, instrumental with Mercy Meals, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was an Oblate at St. Vincent Archabbey and found time to volunteer with the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels for many years. Flo enjoyed quilting, riding her bicycle and playing cards in her card club. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but above all, Flo loved spending time with her entire family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Lekavich, on April 25, 2005; son, Barry L. Lekavich, on Oct. 7, 2009; brothers, Larry and Joseph Trentin; and a grandson, Alex. She is survived by her children, Thomas A. Lekavich, of Sarosota, Fla., Carolyn L. Lekavich, of Durham, N.C., and Kenneth L. (Mary Lee) Lekavich, of Chesterfield, Va.; six grandchildren, Greg Lekavich, Abby Berquist, Megan McCormack, Philip Lekavich, Jason Lekavich, and Venia Lekavich ; six great-grandchildren, Greg Jr., Grayson, Ryeland, Hudson, Mabel, and Juniper.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Contributions may be made in Florence's memory to Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 48 Vandergrift, PA 15690. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019