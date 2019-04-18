Florence "Rosie" (Puskas) Watt, 94, of West Deer, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her daughter's home. She lived for the past nine weeks with her daughter, Carole (Albert/Herky) Dancisin, of West Deer. She is also survived by her son, Ronald (Beth) Puskas, of Cheswick, and her daughter, Judith (Glen) Dillner Pysell, of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Puskas (May 14, 1964), and her great-grandson, Jaison Scott Dillner (April 16, 2005.) She is survived by her grandchildren, David Dancisin, Suzannah (Jamie Tine) Dancisin, Jeffrey (Maria) Dillner, Gregory (Dawn) Dillner, Christine (April) Collins-Dillner and David Puskas; great-grandchildren, Karloff Tine, Jada Dillner, Joey Dillner, Madison Dillner, Taylor Hanson, Kate Dillner and Emily Dillner; and great-great-granddaughter, Faith Hanson. She is also survived by her second husband, Ronald Watt, of West Deer; his children, Ronald (Patty) Watt Jr., Joyce (Bill) McAbee, Kevin Watt and Robin Klepher; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence was born Dec. 10, 1924, raised in London, England, and came to the United States as a World War II bride on St. Patrick's Day, March 18, 1946. She met her first husband John while he was stationed in London with the Army TEC3 30th Engineers. All of Florence's family lived in England. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Violet (Ken) Guntripp and Maude (Fred) Woods; and her brother, William (Rae) Watkins. She is survived by her twin nephews, Freddie Woods and Preston (Maureen) Woods, and their children, Phillip (Jade) Woods and children and Nicola (Warren) Moroney. Florence's children (Judy, Carole and Ronnie) would like for everyone to remember their mom with a random act of kindness and make this world a better place. Florence's family would like to thank UPMC Family Hospice and especially her caregivers, Amber, Heather and Shirley.

At Florence's request, all arrangements are private and entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.

