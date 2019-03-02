Florence Danka Zanotti, 97, formerly of Gilpin Township, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital. She was born Feb. 10, 1922, in Leechburg, to the late Gabriel and Mary Oros Danka, and had moved to Pittsburgh 35 years ago. Florence was a key punch operator at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. prior to her retirement. She attended St. John Newman Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed an independent lifestyle, cooking, being generous with her family and friends and attending church activities. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James A. and Beverly Zanotti, of South Carolina; nephew, John Ofsano; and niece, Elaine Eneskenazi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pvt. Jesse Zanotti, a member of General George Patton's Third Army in France in 1944; and siblings, John K. Danka, Mary Whitney and Ann Ofsanko.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until services at noon Monday in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or .