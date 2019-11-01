|
Floyd William "Buddy" Stephenson, 64, of McKeesport and Mifflinville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to his late parents William and Frances Stephenson. Buddy was a cross country truck driver for more than 45years for Crete and Shaffer Trucking. He served in the Army in Germany as a truck driver. He was a 1973 graduate of South Allegheny High School. He loved playing baseball and even had a tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a pitcher. He thoroughly enjoyed the minor league aspect of the game, where he attended countless ball fields across the country. He had a passion for photography, but his true love was for the West as he aspired to be a cowboy. He was an avid Civil War history buff. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Burchell) Stephenson, of Greenock; his dear children, Crystal (Thomas II) Greenaway, of Lower Burrell, Candy Stephenson, of Greenock, and David (Leigh Ann) Stephenson, of Pleasant Hills; his loving grandchildren, Thomas Greenaway III, Allyson (Josh) Dahl, Carissa Dean, Cameron Dean, Calvin Dean and Liberty Bell Greenaway; two great-grandchildren; by his late companion, (Rhonda Slusser) children, Amanda (Shane) Mull, of Mifflinville, and Peter Stephenson, of Danville. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Lizausaba, two brothers, Michael Stephenson and Daniel Stephenson; also nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Baptist Church, 1207 Pacific Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
