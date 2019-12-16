|
Frances A. Radeshak, 40, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She was born in New Kensington on September 19, 1979. She is survived by her parents, Melissa and John Radeshak and Rich Lucas; her children, Kaeleb White, Jacob Green and Olivia Green; and her sisters, Sheila Carson, Stacy (Eugene) Rhine and Stephanie Radeshak.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 2 Pine St., Natrona.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019