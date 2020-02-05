|
Frances Ekl, 80, passed from this earth Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after a wonderful life spent with loving family and friends, to spend eternity in the loving care of the Lord in heaven. Born Frances Mae Bugajski April 20, 1939, to the late Frank and Alice Jean Bugajski, she lived her entire life in Western Pennsylvania. She was married to Joseph John Ekl for nearly 60 years. Frances graduated from Norwin High School and Westmoreland County Community College. As president of the Norwin School Board for many years, she led numerous valuable programs, her favorites being the set-up of Phone-a-Friend for children and the institution of the annual senior citizen dinner, now run by the NHS student council. She was a faithful member of St. Agnes Church, Christian Mothers, the GMC Motorhome Club, the International Family Motorcoach Club and the Norwin High class reunion committee. Reading and traveling were two of her many passions. Taking Polish lessons with her father to better share their heritage was enlightening for both. With friends and relatives, she traveled locally, nationally and abroad. She played cards regularly with friends in various card clubs. With her husband, cousins and close friends, she shared delight and excitement when visiting various casinos. In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, Joe "Jack" Ekl; her sister, Marilyn Nagel; and her brother, James Bugajski. Frances is survived by children, Debra Popelas (Kenneth), Joseph Ekl (Victoria), Randy Ekl (Maxine) and Robert Ekl (Donna); grandchildren, Timothy Ekl (Catherine Owen), Brian Popelas, Adam Ekl, Spencer Ekl, Laura Ekl, Emily Ekl, Keith Ekl and Justin Ekl; siblings, Delores Jean Pedder and Frank Bugajski; sister-in-law, Kathy Bugajski; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at JAMES SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in St. Agnes Church, with interment at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.