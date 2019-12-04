|
|
Frances Genta, of Denver, N.C., formerly of Vandergrift, died peacefully in her 100th year Thursday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital, in Huntersville, N.C. She was born Jan. 7, 1920, in Indiana, Pa. She lived most of her life in Vandergrift. She married Joseph Genta in 1947 and they were married 55 years prior to his death in 2002. She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Vandergrift for most of her adult life. Then upon moving to North Carolina after her husband died, she was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She lived her last five years at Wexford House, in Denver, N.C. She loved to do word search puzzles, crochet and text and do Facebook on her iPhone! She has one sister, Carolyn Bland, and three deceased brothers, Tony Violi, Lou Violi and Rocco Violi. Survivors also include her daughter, Mary Louise "Cookie" Genta Hoguet, and son-in-law, Frank Hoguet, of Denver, N.C.; and a son, Tony Genta, and daughter-in-law, Lisa, of Sarver. She has seven grandchildren, Ryan Hoguet, in San Francisco, Ca., Brandon Hoguet, in Portland, Ore., Tabitha Genta Bowser, of Worthington, Wesley Genta, of Ridgeland, S.C., and Eric, Michael and Justin Genta, of Sarver. She has 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 537 North Highway 16, Denver, NC 28037.
In lieu of flowers, Frances would want donations made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund in her name. Donations can be mailed to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 537 North Highway 16, Denver, NC 28037. Be sure to state it is to be in her name. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the Genta Family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019