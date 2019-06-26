Frances H. Slosky, 77, of Arnold, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Born March 10, 1942, in Grindstone, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen O'Brokta. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas; and her children, Tom Jr., Lori (Jan) Lewandowski and Chris (Kelli) Slosky. She was grandmother of Ian, Angela, Tom III and John Thomas; and great-grandmother of Cash and Gabriella. Frances had a great love for her siblings, Lorriane, Joanne, and the late Charles, Edward, Marge, Rose and John. She was delighted in the many friends she made and in the work she did for 30-plus years at Citizens Hospital. Anyone who knew Frances knew she never met a chocolate bar she didn't like.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by 7 p.m. service at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington (724-335-0100). Interment will be private.

Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary