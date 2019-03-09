Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Bolt


1941 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances L. Bolt Obituary
Frances L. Bolt, 77, of Butler, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 18, 1941, in Leechburg, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Held and Elma Grim Held. Fran had worked as a nursing assistant for several area nursing homes. Frances was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses in 1968. She loved to collect dolls and spend time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Richard A. Bolt Sr., whom she married March 3, 1973; her children, Jacqueline (Robert) Joslin, of Cape Coral, Fla., Jeffrey K. (Teresa) Andrasy, of Leechburg, Joseph G. (Mary Ann) Andrasy, of Saxonburg, Michael P. (Lynn) Andrasy, of Lower Burrell, Richard A. Bolt Jr., of Butler, and Steven W. Bolt, of Butler; her sisters, Gwendolyn (Gary) Perry, of New Kensington, and Lorraine (Jack) Boylstein, of Florida; one brother, Edward E. Held, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her adoptive parents, Glenn Porter Compton and Anna Sinclair Kline Compton; and one sister, Gloria Martrano.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 890 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington, PA 15068. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., in Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Butler. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now