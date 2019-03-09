Frances L. Bolt, 77, of Butler, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 18, 1941, in Leechburg, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Held and Elma Grim Held. Fran had worked as a nursing assistant for several area nursing homes. Frances was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses in 1968. She loved to collect dolls and spend time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Richard A. Bolt Sr., whom she married March 3, 1973; her children, Jacqueline (Robert) Joslin, of Cape Coral, Fla., Jeffrey K. (Teresa) Andrasy, of Leechburg, Joseph G. (Mary Ann) Andrasy, of Saxonburg, Michael P. (Lynn) Andrasy, of Lower Burrell, Richard A. Bolt Jr., of Butler, and Steven W. Bolt, of Butler; her sisters, Gwendolyn (Gary) Perry, of New Kensington, and Lorraine (Jack) Boylstein, of Florida; one brother, Edward E. Held, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her adoptive parents, Glenn Porter Compton and Anna Sinclair Kline Compton; and one sister, Gloria Martrano.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 890 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington, PA 15068. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., in Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Butler. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019