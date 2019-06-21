Frances L. Milks Munko, 91, of Kepple Hill, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital. She was born Monday, Jan. 2, 1928, in Vandergrift and was a daughter of the late Louis E. and Savilla A. Bowman Munko. She was the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker, the chauffer, the teacher, the interior decorator, the carpenter and the landscaper. She was a community activist and judge of elections, a member of the coalition to save our children, but most of all, she was a wife, mother and grandmother. She said the love of her life was her husband and her five children. She loved animals. She believed in God and all his power but still worried about everyone she loved. She will be missed forever. Frances is survived by her children, Linda Beck-Szitas, of Lower Burrell, Dianna Rumbaugh and her husband, Barry, of Avonmore, Laura Thomas and her husband, Larry, of Freeport, and Gary Munko, of Clinton; grandchildren, Harry and Maureen Beck, Josh and Laura Beck, Jason and Jessica Beck, Tawnya and Bill Frain, Daran and Lisa Rumbaugh, Dana and Branden Weber, Heather and Mike Rinaldi Thomas, Jennifer and Jacob Hartle, Matthew Munko, Ryan Munko, Celeste Munko, Christina Munko, and Charlene and Deneb Kaminski; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Williams, of Apollo; and her brothers, Bill Milks, of West Haven, Apollo, and Manley Milks, of New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Munko; her son, Paul B. Munko; great-grandson, William L. Frain III; brothers, Magistrate Louis "Bud" Milks and John Milks; sisters, Norma Parks and Marion Richards; a toddler brother, Irvin Milks; granddaughter-in-law, Kathryn Fantaski Rumbaugh; and two sons-in-law, Harry Beck and George Szitas.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 until time of services at 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. Services will be conducted in the funeral home at 8 p.m. with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.

