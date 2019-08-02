Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Myers


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. Myers Obituary
Frances L. Myers, 74, a longtime resident of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the loving mother of Monte Myers and Marc (Tessa) Myers; grandmother of Ava and Ethan Myers; sister of Janet Zingarelli and the late Lois Jean Catalino; niece of Helen Lewetag and Elizabeth "Betty" Stull; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Dorociak and Alberta Dorociak Glushenko. Frances served as president and vice-president at The Ladies Auxillary Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 533, and also as secretary for many years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, where she was a deacon and very active member. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now