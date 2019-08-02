|
Frances L. Myers, 74, a longtime resident of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the loving mother of Monte Myers and Marc (Tessa) Myers; grandmother of Ava and Ethan Myers; sister of Janet Zingarelli and the late Lois Jean Catalino; niece of Helen Lewetag and Elizabeth "Betty" Stull; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Dorociak and Alberta Dorociak Glushenko. Frances served as president and vice-president at The Ladies Auxillary Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 533, and also as secretary for many years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, where she was a deacon and very active member. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019