Frances "Patsy" (Koziol) Lawrence, 96, of Russellton, West Deer, died May 22, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation. She was born May 15, 1923, in Russellton, to the late Paul and Mary (Tutak) Koziol. Patsy grew up in Russellton, where she had lived all of her life. She worked for more than 30 years at the UMWA Miners Clinic, New Kensington, doing pulmonary function studies on the coal miners, checking them for black lung disease. She was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, and the Falcon Club, New Kensington. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her sister, Pauline Haduch, of Lower Burrell, and Mary Nase, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Lawrence; her brothers, Joe and Paul Koziol; and her sisters, Sophie Czarnecki and Helen Lawrence.

At Frances's request, a private family blessing service and burial were held. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. She was privately laid to rest next to her husband in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.

