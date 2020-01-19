Home

Frances M. "Fran" Errico, 82, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away in her sleep Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Fran lived in Florida for the past 35 years. She was born April 5, 1937, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Paladino Caruso. Fran was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Caruso; and her companion of 21 years, James Corso. She is survived by three children, Arthur J. (Carol) Errico, Albert D. (Julie) Errico and Anita J. Errico-Smith (William). Fran leaves five loving grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Fran held several positions in life, but her favorite was greeting everyone with her infectious smile at Chelsea Title Co. in Florida for several decades before retirement. After retirement, she filled her time volunteering at St. Lucie Medical Center and the Pineapple Playhouse. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. Fran was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Mass, as well as many parish functions.
A memorial service and interment will take place at Greenwood Mausoleum at a later date.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
