Frances Porter, 86, of Tarentum (Frazer Township), died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home, after a lengthy illness. She was the widow of John Porter. She was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Harrison Township, and lived in the area all of her life. She was a nurse for Allegheny Valley Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 2003. She also worked for Peterson's Greenhouse, Springdale, for six years. She was the daughter of the late John Bayer and Grace Hazlett. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She enjoyed her family, reading, flowers, gardening and singing. She is survived by two sons, Dennis C. Porter, of Fawn Township, and Jeffrey T. Porter Sr., of Fawn Township; daughter, Cynthia Davis (Ron), of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Paul Davis, Shari Boschele, Lara Porter, Mark Porter, David Budz, Frank Budz, Amy Hall, Jeffrey Porter Jr., Jamie Porter and Rhyan Porter; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Love, of Saxonburg; and sister, Joyce Stedrack (Harold), of Apollo. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Lynn Budz; brother, George Bayer; and sister, Rosalie McClain.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the funeral home, with her pastor, the Rev. Gregory Spencer. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 3, 2019