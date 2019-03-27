Frances T. (Poydence) Dezich, 97, formerly of Kiski Township and Apollo, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Solaris Senior Living, Stuart, Fla. Born Oct. 24, 1921, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Vida) Poydence. Frances was a graduate of Apollo High School, and member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. She was very active at St. James, including serving as a member of its Rosary Confraternity. Frances was also a member of the Apollo/Spring Church Sportsmen's Club Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and taking care of and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony E. Dezich, who passed away June 15, 1980; son-in-law, Alan Rahenkamp; brothers, Andrew, Joseph, Frank, William, John, George and Steve Poydence; sisters, Sophie Majercik and Catherine Poydence; and half-sisters, Maria Maseroz and Anna Biles. Frances is survived by her children, Edward (Shirley) Dezich, of Ebensburg, Pa., Rita Rahenkamp, of Hobe Sound, Fla., Donna (Daniel) Rearick, of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Cara Borosky-Perales (Jose), of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Jessica Uptegrove, of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandson, Ryan Borosky, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME NAD CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, Apollo. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions or masses be made to St. James Catholic Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613.