Francis Desales Condrick Sr., 80, of Oakmont, formerly of Arnold, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in his home. He was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Arnold to the late Steve and Veronica Cedzo Condrick, and has been a resident of Oakmont for the past 23 years after moving from Arnold. Mr. Condrick was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He worked for Westinghouse in Cheswick and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dora Linardi Condrick; three children, Marie (Ed) Condrick Zak, of Mt. Lebanon, Francis (Amy) Condrick Jr., of Cranberry Township, and David (Jennifer) Condrick, of Mars; nine grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Kregiel, of Oakmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Condrick, Thomas Condrick and Bernadette Constant.

Friends are invited to attend Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday in Mt. St. Peter Church. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019