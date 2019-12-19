|
|
Francis David, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born April 23, 1933, in New Kensington, a son of the late Antoni and Monika (Jakobowska) Dawid. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Thaddeus David; and seven sisters, Helen Kulesza, Eleanor Carney, Jean Golon, Elizabeth Zaydel, Florence Roman, Irene David and Annie David. Dr. David served in the Air Force from 1953 until 1961. He received a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Pennsylvania State University, a master's in education from Duquesne University and his doctorate of education from the University of Pittsburgh. His career as an educator began in Hampton, Va., as a mathematics instructor. He continued his career in the New Kensington-Arnold School District as a mathematics instructor, then as the principal at Ridge Avenue Junior High. He was promoted to assistant high school principal with various administrative duties and retired as the district's curriculum coordinator. Dr. David was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Secondary School Principals, National Association of Secondary School Principals, Westmoreland County Secondary School Principals and the Doctoral Association of Educators with the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Dr. David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothea Gleinn David; their four children, Karen (Richard) Harnish, Janet (Paul) Rodell, Diane (Donald) Campbell and Francis (Susan) David; and 12 grandchildren, Marie, David, and Jack Rottschaefer; Haley, Hannah, Jonah, and Sadie Rodell; Ian, Ainsley, and Alaina Campbell; Abigail and Nathan David. He is also survived by his sister, Clara Sluser, of New Kensington.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Francis' name to St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, at https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Francis-David, or the Special Olympics (specialolympics.org), 2570 Blvd. of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019