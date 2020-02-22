|
Francis Edgar Schrecengost, 62, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Francis was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Harrison Township, to the late Harold Roger and Margaret Jane (Frantz) Schrecengost. He was a resident of A-K Valley all of his life and 1976 graduate of Highlands High School. Francis was a life member of Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 and held the rank of captain during his service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching eagles, NASCAR, and all Pittsburgh sports. Francis is survived by his sister, Margaret (Bob) Leadbetter, of Clarion; sister in-law, Cindy Schrecengost; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers. Arrangements will be private and cared for by ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.