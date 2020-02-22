Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501

Francis E. Schrecengost


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis E. Schrecengost Obituary
Francis Edgar Schrecengost, 62, of Brackenridge, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Francis was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Harrison Township, to the late Harold Roger and Margaret Jane (Frantz) Schrecengost. He was a resident of A-K Valley all of his life and 1976 graduate of Highlands High School. Francis was a life member of Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 and held the rank of captain during his service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching eagles, NASCAR, and all Pittsburgh sports. Francis is survived by his sister, Margaret (Bob) Leadbetter, of Clarion; sister in-law, Cindy Schrecengost; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers. Arrangements will be private and cared for by ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -