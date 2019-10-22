|
Francis Frederick Tady, 77, of Sarver, and most recently of Canal Fulton, Ohio, where he lived with his daughter, Lori, and grandchildren, made his journey to heaven Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Frank grew up in Natrona Heights and then shared his life with Mary Ziacik Tady, in Sarver. Frank retired after 35 years of service from the Allegheny Ludlum Steel Company. Frank was loved by many and enjoyed going to the casino with his friends, fishing and most recently sitting on the swing watching the deer. He loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Buddy, whom he rescued and in turn rescued him. Buddy will continue to be loved and watch the deer in Ohio with Frank's daughter, grandchildren and their dog, Mocha. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Helen Tady, both of Natrona Heights; his beautiful wife, Mary, of 37 years; his brother, Tom, and his twin brother, Frederick; his adoring grandson, Barrett; his nephew, Scott; and his niece, Christina. He is survived by his cherished daughters, Lisa Marie Fenn and Lori Ann Bly; and all of his grandchildren, Tara Fenn, Lainey Fenn, Krystina Fenn, Clinton Fenn, Avery Bly and Nick Bly. He is also survived by sisters-in-law who took loving care of him and whom he adored greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DJ's Paw Rescue, 218 N. Messner Road, Akron, OH 44319, or through Paypal ([email protected]), from whom he rescued Buddy. The family would like to offer special thanks to all of the caregivers at Community Hospice, who took excellent and loving care of Frank. We will never forget your kindness.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights,724-224-8688. Entombment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019