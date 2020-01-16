Home

Francis G. Pivar


1951 - 09
Francis G. Pivar Obituary
Francis G. Pivar, 68, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1951, to the late Adolph and Mary (Harding) Pivar. Francis will be remembered fondly for his love of building model ships and classic, vintage cars.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Harold Mele will officiate. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
