Francis Gentile Jr., 86, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Nov. 13, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Frank and Domenica (DiMaio) Gentile. He was married to the late Geraldine (Carson) Gentile. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded by three brothers, Andrew, James and Anthony Gentile; and three sisters, Jennie Simak, Mary Pelligrino and Theresa Mieczaikowski. He was a member of River's Community Church, New Kensington. He was a proud Army Korean War veteran, and worked as a coal miner for Consolidated Coal both in Renton and Barking Mines. Watching all sports and carpentry were his pastimes and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Louis) Downard, of Lower Burrell, and Terri (Joey Salvati) Gentile, of New Kensington; two grandsons, Brett (Jennifer) Downard and Brandon Downard; and one great-grandson, Oliver. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019