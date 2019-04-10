Francis J. "Frank" Meier, 83, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Feb. 10, 1936, in New Kensington, to the late Frank and Martha (Schneider) Meier. Frank has lived the past 24 years in Allegheny Township and was a graduate of Springdale High School. Frank was an owner-operator of a salvage yard in Frazer Township. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jane A. (Kratzer) Meier; son, Edward C. (Phyllis) Meier, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Edward C. (Holly) Meier II, of Murrysville, Courtney (Zachary) Sharek, of Allegheny Township, Shannon Meier and fiance, Corey Stascak, of Pittsburgh, and Alexis Meier, of Allegheny Township; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Sienna Sharek and Edward C. Meier III. Also surviving are two sisters, Arlene (Thomas) Hand, of Peters Township, and Erma (David) Harding, of North Carolina. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frank William Meier, in 1999.

All services and burial for Mr. Meier will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

