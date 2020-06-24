Francis "Frank" Joseph Napierkowski, 90, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born March 10, 1930, in Natrona, a son of the late Louise V. Syput and Anthony David Napierkowski. Frank was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. A Navy veteran, he was also a member of American Legion Post No. 23. Frank had worked for PPG while living in the Pittsburgh area. His wife, Shirley Rose Valasek Napierkowski, preceded him in death Sept. 24, 1997. The couple were married April 19, 1958. Frank dearly loved his children and their families and they were the most important part of his life. He is survived by his two sons, David (Vickie) Napierkowski, of Portsmouth, and Michael (Lori Wolfe) Napierkowski, of Davidson, N.C.; a son-in-law, Kelly White, of Rosemount; four granddaughters; and four great-grandsons. In addition to his wife and parents, his beloved daughter, Geralyn Frances White; and four siblings, Raymond, Richard and Elizabeth "Betty" Napierkowski, and Alfreda Durci preceded him in death. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenlawn Cemetery. The James Dickey Post Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth, Ohio. A rosary service will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.