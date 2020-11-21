1/1
Francis J. Szypulski Sr.
1927 - 2020
Francis J. "Whitey" Szypulski Sr., 93, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Logan Place, Lower Burrell. He was born March 11, 1927, in New Kensington, to the late Steven and Mildred Wroblewski Szypulski, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Szypulski was a Navy veteran of World War II, stationed in the Philippines when the war ended. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and graduated Franciscan University, in Steubenville, Ohio, with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He worked as a quality control engineer for PPG in Creighton for 38 years and enjoyed traveling, collecting coins and working around the house. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Fred) Eames, of Albany, N.Y., Kathleen (David) Galloway, of Allegheny Township, David (Ann) Szypulski, of Lower Burrell, Gregory Szypulski, of Pine Township, Sharon McConnell, of Lower Burrell, and Francis (Cheryl) Szypulski Jr., of Lower Burrell; 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Alex) Lees, Debbie (Jeremy Manaus) Eames, Patty (Chris Abbott) Eames, Kevin (Stephanie) Eames, Amy (Mike) Barr, Colleen (John) Smith, David Szypulski, Jessie (Robbie) Brewer, Michael Szypulski, Kristen Szypulski, Jamie, (Kris) Scheetz, Ryan (Vanessa) McConnell, Richelle Szypulski, Valerie Szypulski, Mark Lanzino and Gino (Lauren) Lanzino; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Malinski Szypulski, July 9, 2019; and two brothers, Edmund and Raymond Szypulski. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Masks and covid-19 guidelines are required. Burial with military honors by the Navy will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
NOV
24
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
